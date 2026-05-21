Shimla landslide that damaged apple orchards was ‘act of God’, NHAI tells National Green Tribunal

The response was filed in a plea moved by orchardist Narender Singh Rathore who told NGT that he suffered a huge loss due to the collapse of crate walls during NHAI’s 4-lane project of the Kaithlighat-Dhalli stretch in Shimla.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
5 min readShimlaUpdated: May 21, 2026 12:30 PM IST
Shimla, NHAI construction, Express news, NGTThe ongoing four-lane project Kaithlighat-Dhalli section of National Highway-5 (Express/Saurabh Parashar)
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The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in its reply before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Wednesday termed the landslide in Shimla that allegedly damaged agricultural land and around 550 apple plants worth around Rs 40 lakh in Mashobra last year as an “act of God”. To support its submission, the NHAI placed on record a May 2025 report of the India Meteorological Department, stating that Shimla recorded 104.5 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 69.8 mm during the period, reflecting a departure of nearly 50 per cent.

The response was filed in a petition moved by orchardist Narender Singh Rathore from the Mashobra block, who moved NGT in 2025, stating that he suffered a huge loss due to the collapse of crate walls during NHAI’s construction work. The work was being carried out under the four-lane project in the Shakral Village-Dhalli section of the Kaithlighat-Dhalli stretch of National Highway-5 (NH-5).

Rathore approached the NGT under provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, alleging large-scale environmental degradation and damage to his agricultural and orchard land due to the highway-widening project.

The NHAI stated, “…Further, the rainfall on May 25, 2025 — the day when the landslide damaged the orchard — was widespread and vigorous in the State of Himachal Pradesh. Isolated hailstorm activity was also recorded in Shimla district on May 22 and May 25. This clearly establishes that heavy rainfall and the resulting landslides were an extraordinary natural event constituting an ‘Act of God’ or ‘Vis Major’, beyond the reasonable anticipation and/or control of NHAI and its concessionaire.”

In the reply, the NHAI also disputed the assessment of the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture department, which informed the tribunal that the petitioner suffered a loss of approximately Rs 40L. The NHAI stated, “Our concessionaire conducted an independent site visit and found that only 40 apple trees were actually damaged, as against the 440 trees claimed. We requested the SDM Shimla to direct the Horticulture Department to re-examine the total damage.”

The respondents in the matter include the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department, the State Government, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the NHAI, Gawar Construction Limited and Gawar Shimla Highway Private Limited. The matter is being heard by a Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, chairperson, and Dr A Senthil Vel, expert member.

On May 19, the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Department informed NGT that around 550 fruit-bearing apple plants were damaged due to the landslides and debris generated during the highway widening work. C. Paulrasu, Secretary (Horticulture), told the tribunal that inspections were conducted following complaints regarding damage caused by collapsing crate walls near the construction site.

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“The first inspection was carried out by the Horticulture Development Officer, Mashobra, on June 10, 2025. The value of the damaged fruit plants was calculated in accordance with the government-approved Harbans Singh Formula. A report submitted thereafter stated that 110 fruit plants had been damaged, causing losses estimated at Rs 7,65,650,” he stated.

Paulrasu further informed the Tribunal that a second inspection was conducted on July 17, 2025, along with revenue officials and the landowner. During the inspection, it was found that a high-density apple plantation, along with old apple plants, had been buried under debris following the collapse. According to the revenue authorities, a total of 440 plants were affected, including 400 high-density apple plants and 40 Royal apple plants. The plants were found completely buried and totally damaged under the debris generated from the collapse.
A second assessment report submitted on July 24, 2025, assessed the losses from the second incident at Rs 32,31,452. The State authorities informed the Tribunal that, combining both assessment reports, a total of 550 fruit plants were damaged, and the cumulative loss suffered by the orchardist was assessed at Rs 39,97,102.60.

In his application, Rathore stated that the valley side along the affected stretch has a steep slope of nearly 70 degrees, extending around 150 metres downhill. He alleged that heavy construction activity was being undertaken without adequate slope stabilisation measures, leading to landslides that damaged his land and orchard.

According to the application, the orchard land is situated in Mohal Jangal under Mashobra Circle in Shimla Rural tehsil. Rathore stated that the stretch beyond Dhalli town towards Lindi-Dhar, extending up to the Dhalli-Narkanda highway junction, is ecologically fragile and highly sensitive due to unstable slopes and steep terrain.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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