Seven firemen injured in blaze at Navi Mumbai high-rise

The fire broke out at a duplex flat of Sea Home Apartment on Saturday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) The fire broke out at a duplex flat of Sea Home Apartment on Saturday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Seven fire officials, including two officers and five firefighters, sustained injuries while dousing a fire at a 21-storey residential building in Sector 44 of Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The fire, the cause behind which is yet to be ascertained, broke out around 6 am at a duplex flat located on the top two floors of Sea Home Apartment in Seawoods near Podar International School.

The injured have been identified as officers V D Koli and Ganesh Gade as well as firemen H B Bhoye, Deepak Jawale, Shrimant Joshi, M T Pawar and P A Thackerey. With burns on hands and faces, the seven men were initially rushed to Vashi NMMC hospital. Later, Koli, Gade and Bhoye were taken to the National Burns Centre at Airoli.

Chandrakant Bhansali, who lived in the duplex flat with his family of five, said: “I was making tea around 6 am when the lights went off. We checked the electric box, which was on fire. After we failed to douse the blaze, we called the fire brigade and also informed other residents.”

The Navi Mumbai fire brigade said it was informed of the fire around 6.30 am. “By the time we reached, the flat was completely gutted. During fire fighting operations, a cylinder exploded in the flat, injuring our officers,” said a fire official. No residents are injured and were safely evacuated from the building, the official added.

Six fire engines from Nerul, CBD Belapur and Vashi fire stations were pressed into service to douse the flames.

While the blaze was brought under control in the afternoon, cooling operations continued till night.

