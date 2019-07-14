Senior citizen dies after hand gets stuck between Kolkata Metro doors

A 66-YEAR-OLD man was killed after his hand got stuck in the door of a Metro coach in Kolkata. The man was subsequently dragged for nearly 60 metres as the train started moving.

The incident took place at the Park Street Metro Station. The deceased was identified as Sajal Kumar Kanjilal, who was a resident of Bosepukur Road in South Kolkata. Following the incident, Metro Railway Kolkata authorities formed an inquiry committee to look into the incident.

General Manager (Metro) P C Sharma also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Sources said the motorman (train driver) and the guard concerned could face suspension.

According to other passengers at the Park Street metro station, the victim was trying to board a Kavi Subhas metro station-bound train when his hand got stuck in the train door.

As the train came to a halt after a few seconds, the power supply was switched off and the passengers were evacuated. Metro railway employees and RPF personnel deployed at the station rushed to the spot. Police sent the body to SSKM Hospital where doctors declared Kanjilal brought dead.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the state government would provide a job to a family member of the deceased.