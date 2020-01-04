Sena, BJP slam Cong over Seva Dal booklet

The Sena said the Congress had “dirt” in their mind by questioning Savarkar’s credentials as a patriot and reputation for valour. The Sena said the Congress had “dirt” in their mind by questioning Savarkar’s credentials as a patriot and reputation for valour.

The Congress on Friday came under fire from its new ally Shiv Sena and rival BJP over insinuations on V D Savarkar in a booklet distributed at a camp of Congress-affiliated Seva Dal in Madhya Pradesh.

The Sena said the Congress had “dirt” in their mind by questioning Savarkar’s credentials as a patriot and reputation for valour, while the BJP described the comments as abhorrent and perverted, and sought an apology.

The booklet contained an insinuation about Savarkar’s relationship with Nathuram Godse. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reacted sharply saying, “Veer Savarkar was a great man and will remain a great man. A section keeps talking against him…”

While the Sena distanced itself, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray allegedly declined to meet Savarkar’s grandson Ranjeet, who had sought an audience seeking a ban on the booklet. “I am highly disappointed. This is an insult to Savarkarji,” Ranjeet said.

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The BJP condemns the booklet. Sena chief Balasaheb would have been the first to react… had he been around. We cannot have the same expectation with the Sena now.”

The Congress hit back, with spokesperson Sachin Sawant saying, “Is Savarkar who defamed the virtues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj acceptable to the BJP?”

Union minister Smriti Irani asked the Congress how long it would “insult the sacrifices” of Savarkar and said the party will have to answer to the people.

