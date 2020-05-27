Searching for son, Gujarat woman stranded in Dehradun for 2 months

Sunita Goraji is stranded in Dehradun for more than two months. The 59-year-old came here from Ahmedabad in February to search for her son, who left home six years ago. Goraji is now waiting for the lockdown to end so that she can resume her search.

Goraji came here after her neighbour told her that her son Pravin (29) had been seen in Dehradun. “…I searched in hotels and near temples, but could not find him. I went to Doon Hospital for medicines on March 3 but a vehicle hit me, and I was in hospital for a few days. Meanwhile, the lockdown was imposed. Policemen later took me to this dharamshala,” said Goraji.

Goraji said she gets free food and medicines, and doctors inquire about her health, but she does not know why she is not allowed to go out.

“There are restrictions on movement during the lockdown. She is elderly and not well. Hence, she is not allowed to go out. We are providing her all facilities free of cost,” said Manju Jain, media-in-charge, Jain Samaj, Dehradun.

Jain added that since Goraji is not carrying a photograph of her son, she plans to publish Goraji’s photograph in local newspapers so that Pravin learns about her search.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.