scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Zomato delivery partner killed after being hit by speeding car

Police identified the deceased as one Lovepreet, who hailed from Pehwa in Kurukshetra district in Haryana and was presently living in Haryana's Sohana. Lovepreet, police said, was at present working for Zomato.

Police said they have filed a case against an unidentified car driver but the accused has neither been traced, nor arrested yet. (Representational/File)

A man working for an online food delivery app was killed on Monday night, after a speeding car allegedly hit the bike he was riding on near Sector 108 on Kharar-Landran road.

Police said they have filed a case against an unidentified car driver but the accused has neither been traced, nor arrested yet.

Police identified the deceased as one Lovepreet, who hailed from Pehwa in Kurukshetra district in Haryana and was presently living in Haryana’s Sohana. Lovepreet, police said, was at present working for Zomato.

The complainant in the case, one Ashu Kumar, told the police that he was with Lovepreet before the incident. Later, Lovepreet got a call from Sector 110 for food delivery.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

“He asked me to accompany him to the destination and we both left for delivering the order. When we were crossing Sector 108, a speeding car coming from Kharar side hit Lovepreet’s bike, leading him to be thrown to the ground and sustain serious injuries. The vehicle was being driven rashly,” Kumar told the police.

Lovepreet was later rushed to a private hospital in Phase VIII, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Acting on Ashu’s complaint, Sohana police registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 304-A (death due to negligence), 427 (mischief, damage to property), and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:54:32 pm
Next Story

DMK leader A Raja stokes controversy over Shudra remark

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement