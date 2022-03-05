Zirakpur: Vehicles parked on slip roads add to traffic woes

The parking of vehicles on the slip roads in Zirakpur is a major cause of traffic jams which worsens the problem in the town facing long traffic jams. The problems is acute on Patiala-Zirakpur road stretch where the slip roads remain jammed throughout the day.

Harvinder Singh, a Zirakpur based shopkeeper said that the situation was worse on all the roads in the town which create a major problem of traffic jams. He added that they also had to face the problems as people sue to park the vehicles in front of their shops. “The traffic police must start a drive to make the slip roads free of parked vehicles, if these roads get free, the flow of traffic shall be smooth,” he said.

Zirakpur traffic in-charge Inspector Sukhdeep Singh said that they had been taking action against the people who use to park their vehicles on the road.

“We have been doing this, in the coming days we shall further expedite the drive,” he added. The problem is also rampant on the VIP road where people park the vehicle on the road resulting in the traffic jams during the peak hours. In the last few years, Zirakpur had become notorious for the traffic jams. The lack of alternative routes had also added to the woes of the people.