Zirakpur: Police raid 7 illegal massage parlours

Zirakpur police took a major action against illegal massage parlours running on VIP road, Zirakpur, Mohali, Saturday. Police also took 39 women into custody during the raid while the hunt is on to arrest the owners of the parlours.

According to sources, the local police received information that some parlours were being illegally run from Triple C, a complex located on VIP road.

Following the lead, police formed seven teams and conducted raids at seven massage parlours.

Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Deepinder Singh Brar said that they have registered a case under the Immoral Trafficking Act.