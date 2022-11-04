scorecardresearch
Zirakpur police books man for ‘raping’ woman

As per the police, the complainant has alleged that she knew the accused for some time and after her divorce, the accused had become her friend.

Zirakpur police on Thursday said they have booked a man for allegedly raping a divorced woman. The accused, they said, was yet to be arrested.

She alleged that on October 6, the accused — Rahul Arora alias Raja — had come to her flat, where she has been living alone after the divorce, and told her that he wanted to marry her. “He entered my home and then raped me. He later promised to marry me and continued to rape me,” the complainant alleged. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 07:42:20 am
