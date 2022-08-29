Zirakpur massage parlour raids: Owners forced women into prostitution, kept on threatening them

The women who were rescued from the seven massage and spa centres on VIP Road in Zirakpur on Saturday were threatened with dire consequences and were forced into prostitution, police said Sunday.

According to the police, the women are from different states and were lured by the accused for earning good money in the massage centres.

After the raids on Saturday, police registered a case against Vishal Chauhan, owner of Dream Spa, Ramesh, owner of Alvin Spa, Prem Singh, owner of Triple Day Spa, Sunny, owner of Royal Spa, Karan Kumar Bhandari, owner of First Spa, along with unknown owners of Divine Spa and The Jyotic Spa. Police arrested Karan Kumar Bhandari while the hunt is on to nab the others.

A police officer told The Indian Express that during the investigation, it had come to light that the accused had targeted the women in other states like Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar and Jharkhand.

“The women are from very poor background. The accused had lured them on the pretext of jobs as domestic helps, babysitters and caretakers. But once the women got here, the accused asked them to work in the massage centres. They also forced them into prostitution and threatened the ones who refused,” the officer added.

The officer said that in the past few months, the owners of these massage centers have also been luring foreign women, especially ones from Russia as well as African countries like Burundi and Nigeria.

The raids were conducted by Zirakpur police on Saturday. Zirakpur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Deepinder Brar said on Saturday that the they had rescued 39 women from the massage centres.

In the past one year, many massage and spa centres have mushroomed on VIP Road in Zirakpur.