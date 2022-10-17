scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Zirakpur: Man arrested for ‘raping’ minor daughter

According to the information, the complainant told police that she runs an NGO and teaches students in parks.

She told police that one of her students told her teacher that her father had been raping her for the past one month. (Representational/File)

Zirakpur police arrested a man for allegedly raping his minor daughter here on Sunday. The crime came to light after the victim informed her teacher about it, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

“We initially inquired the matter on our own and then lodged the complaint with the local police,” the complainant stated. Acting on the complaint, Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 03:46:10 am
