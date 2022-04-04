Zirakpur: 4 booked for developing illegal residential colony

The Zirakpur police booked four persons for developing an illegal colony at Bhawat village, Zirakpur.

The case was registered after the estate officer of the Municipal Council had brought the matter to the notice of the local bodies department.

According to the police, the case was registered against Kamlesh Rani, Parth Kumar, Devki Nandan and Preeti. The accused were developing Khushal Enclave at Bhawat village, Zirakpur.