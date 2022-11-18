Woman dead in car: Two arrested by Zirakpur police

Zirakpur police on Friday arrested two men in connection to the murder of a woman, whose body was recovered from a car three-days-ago.

The police identified the arrested men as Ajay, a resident of Jalandhar, and Manvreet Singh, a resident of Sultanpur Lodhi, adding that both the suspects were known to the victim. The police also stated that the woman, identified as Nisha rana (38) had previously participated in a reality show and had been living with her parents at Gulabhgarh road in Derabassi after her divorce in 2002.

On Wednesday the body of the woman was found in an abandoned car in Zirakpur.

According to details, a man operating a weigh bridge had first noticed the abandoned car in some fields and had informed the police. A police team later reached the spot and found a woman’s body in the rear seat.

The car in which the body was found had a Ludhiana registration number. A preliminary investigation later had found no injury marks on woman’s body.

The FIR in the case was filed after the victim’s sister filed a complaint with the police. In the complaint, it was stated that Nisha wanted to go abroad and had come in contact with accused Ajay, who had promised to help her. Ajay, the complaint further stated, had allegedly made Nisha drink some spurious liquor, which caused her death.

Police registered a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide), 201 (destruction of evidence, and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).