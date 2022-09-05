scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Woman constable booked in Mohali for cheating, impersonation

A police officer probing the case said that Kaur was lodging complaints in the name of another police personnel in order to defame them.

The officer added that the accused has not been arrested yet but they will soon do it. (Representational/File)

Kharar police booked a woman constable posted with Cyber Crime Cell, Phase IV, Mohali, for allegedly impersonating another police personnel and lodging fake complaints with senior officers. According to the police officials, the case was registered on Saturday at Kharar (City) police station against constable Harinder Kaur.

A police officer probing the case said that Kaur was lodging complaints in the name of another police personnel in order to defame them.

“It came to light when an inquiry was conducted by senior officers. She is posted in the office of AIG, Cyber Cell of the state cyber cell,” an officer said. The officer also said that the inquiry was conducted by an ADGP level officer following which the case was registered against Kaur.

The officer added that the accused has not been arrested yet but they will soon do it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited

A case was registered after an inquiry by the Additional Director General of Police (Community Affairs-cum-Women and Children affairs) under Sections 419, 420, 465 , 467, 471, 500, 182 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 02:49:26 am
Next Story

India-Austalia T20 series to kick off at Mohali stadium

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement