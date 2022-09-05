Woman constable booked in Mohali for cheating, impersonation

Kharar police booked a woman constable posted with Cyber Crime Cell, Phase IV, Mohali, for allegedly impersonating another police personnel and lodging fake complaints with senior officers. According to the police officials, the case was registered on Saturday at Kharar (City) police station against constable Harinder Kaur.

A police officer probing the case said that Kaur was lodging complaints in the name of another police personnel in order to defame them.

“It came to light when an inquiry was conducted by senior officers. She is posted in the office of AIG, Cyber Cell of the state cyber cell,” an officer said. The officer also said that the inquiry was conducted by an ADGP level officer following which the case was registered against Kaur.

The officer added that the accused has not been arrested yet but they will soon do it.

A case was registered after an inquiry by the Additional Director General of Police (Community Affairs-cum-Women and Children affairs) under Sections 419, 420, 465 , 467, 471, 500, 182 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).