Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Woman catches hold of man trying to snatch cell phone

Manpreet raised an alarm following which people gathered at the spot and handed over Sonu to police. Zirakpur Station House Officer Inspector Deepinder Singh Brar said that they are investigating the matter.

A CCTV camera grab of the incident
A woman caught a snatcher in Zirakpur on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Sonu and has been arrested. Sou is said to be a former contractual sanitation worker with Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC). According to the information, the incident happened at Sharma Estate when two men tried to snatch the cell phone of the woman, Manpreet Kaur.

Manpreet retaliated and after some struggle caught one of the snatchers, Sonu, while the other, Kuldeep, managed to flee with her cell phone.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 01:04:04 am
