Woman arrested with narcotics, drug money in Dera Bassi

The Dera Bassi police arrested a woman and recovered 500 grams ganja, eight grams heroin, and Rs 1 lakh drug money from her, here on Monday.

The accused woman was identified as Manisha, a resident of Trivedi Camp area in Mubarikpur.

The woman and her accomplice tried to flee when the police approached them. Though the woman was arrested, the accomplice is still at large.

According to the police, a team led by Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh had gone to Shivalik Colony after receiving a tip-off.

According to the FIR, when the police team reached the gate of the locality, they found that a man was delivering a packet to a woman.

“The police team had challenged the man who was delivering a packet to the woman, he fled from the spot while the woman also fled and entered a house, the police entered the same house and searched the premises,” a police officer said.

The officer added that upon checking, the police found 500 grams heroin from the room and eight grams aisde, in a small packet.

“The team also found Rs 1 lakh, which was hidden in a rack in a bed, which seemed to be drug money. We are investigating further,” the officer added.

A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.

In another case, Kurali (city) police arrested a man and recovered 80 grams heroin from him. The police party led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jatinder Singh had arrested the accused, identified as Rohit alias Kaku from near Dussehra ground. The accused was booked at Kurali (city) police station.