Woman arrested for stealing Rs 25 L in cash, 15 tolas of gold

Mullanpur Garibdas (New Chandigarh) police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh in cash and 15 tolas (around 174.95 grams) of gold from a house where she worked as a house help. The accused was said to be working at the house for the past 10 years. Police said they have launched an investigation after registration of an FIR.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Deepa Kumari, who hails from Buland Shehar in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Deepa, police said, lived at Foothills Society in Mullanpur and was working at the house of one Rekha Chandra.

Rekha, in her complaint to the police, stated that she had kept Rs 25 lakh in cash and around 15 tolas of gold at her home for her daughter’s wedding. The complainant told the police that their maid Deepa Kumari was living with them for the past ten years.

On October 14, she disappeared from the house suddenly without having informed anyone.

The complainant further told the police that later, while checking her home, she found the cash and gold missing. Rekha, further in her complaint, alleged that she suspected Deepa of having carried out the theft as she was the only one in the household who knew about the presence of cash and gold.

Acting on the complaint, Mullanpur police registered a case under section 381 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Deepa Kumari and the accused was arrested.