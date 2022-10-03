Woman among 9 held in separate cases, heroin recovered

The Mohali district police on Sunday arrested nine people, including a woman, in two separate cases and recovered heroin from them. The police claimed that the accused have been involved in drug smuggling in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) area for past sometime.

Three persons were arrested from near Boothgarh village at a special police naka.

Those arrested were identified as Chanpreet Singh, Sukhbir Singh and Balwinder Singh, all residents of Kubaheri village.

The accused were arrested when the police team at a naka set up near the Boothgarh light point stopped a Renault Duster car. Police officials said that when the car was stopped, three men inside the car attempted to escape but they were overpowered and when the car was checked, 50 gm heroin was recovered in a packet.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at Majri police station.

The second case was reported from Mullanpur Garibdas police station where the police arrested six people, including a woman, and recovered 10 gm heroin from them.

Those arrested were identified as Seema, Rohit, Harpreet Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh. The accused were arrested from a police naka set up near the Air Force station at Mullanpur Garibdas.

The police officials said that they had a tip-off regarding the movement of some drug smugglers, following which a naka was set up near the Air Force station.

The accused were stopped by the police and on checking, 10 gm heroin was recovered from the car. The police officials said that Seema had been involved in drug smuggling for a long time and she was moving in the area with her accomplices.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at Mullanpur Garibdas police station.