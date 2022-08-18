Woman accuses AAP Sanour MLA of marrying her without divorcing 1st wife

A woman claiming to be the second wife of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sanour MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra lodged a complaint with Zirakpur police alleging that the legislator had married her without divorcing his first wife.

MLA Pathanmajra, however, said that the woman was levelling false allegations against him.

The woman stated in the complaint that she married Pathanmajra around a year ago but the MLA did not divorce his first wife and hid this fact from her. The woman also alleged assault by the legislator.

Pathanmajra said that he married the woman with the consent of his first wife as the complainant had allegedly blackmailed him to marry her. He added that the woman is levelling the allegations at the insistence of his political rivals.