Punjab rains: Waterlogging followed by power outage irks residents of Mohali

After the city witnessed severe waterlogging due to rains, a black out on Thursday night left hundreds of residents in the dark in Mohali. The residents complained that electricity was only restored in their areas by 5 am on Friday.

Residents of Phases II, VI and IV remained in the dark for around eight hours after heavy rains lashed the region on Thursday evening. Former councillor Raja Mohali told The Indian Express that he received hundreds of calls from

residents of these areas complaining about power cuts.

Mohali said that there was waterlogging and power cuts in the entire area from 7 pm, leaving residents fuming. “We have been raising this issue with the civic body for the past few years but nobody is listening to us. We have been asking the MC to resolve the issue of waterlogging and power lines, which are very old,” he said.

Mohali has been witnessing the worst waterlogging and long power cuts in the past few years. The residents are alleging poor planning of the MC. As the drainage system was not cleaned in time and the road network in the city is said to be faulty.

“Power cuts are imminent whenever there is rain and waterlogging. Whenever we call the PSPCL and the power department, they tell us that power was disconnected due to heavy rain,” Mohali said. He said that people were out on the streets in the affected areas till 2 am, but the power department failed to restore power in time in these areas.