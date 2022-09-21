Was pressured to make videos, alleges accused woman student

The all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged video controversy at Chandigarh University Tuesday recorded the statements of wardens and staff of the university and also interrogated the accused woman student for around six hours.

During the interrogation, the woman accused revealed that she was being pressured to send the videos on a particular phone number. The police have also found some purported screenshots of WhatsApp chats on her phone with one of the accused, suggesting that she may have been pressured into making the videos. A senior police official said they are waiting for the forensic report of the mobile phone which will throw light on the complete WhatsApp chat to corroborate this.

Sources in the police said that two people from Punjab have also been rounded up and their questioning was underway, till the filing of this report. Sources also said that the accused woman had told the investigators that she had her own videos in her cell phone and that she was being pressured to send them. Police also started an investigation about the allegations of some women students about receiving threatening calls from international numbers.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Roopnagar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that the SIT has been probing the case from all angles and that a team from the forensic department’s physical division also visited the hostel where the alleged incident happened. The team checked the bathrooms where the videos were allegedly shot by the accused, he said. Bhullar added that they are waiting for reports from the forensic department and the cyber cell of Punjab Police to substantiate the leads the SIT has received so far. “Our technical teams checked the bathroom as students were apprehensive that these could be bugged,” Bhullar said.

He also said that some of the students told the police that misinformation was being spread through international numbers and police teams have been looking into it.

Students of CU had alleged on September 18 that their hostel mate made objectionable videos of them following which an FIR was lodged and three people, the woman student and two men from Himachal Pradesh were arrested and remanded in seven days police custody.

The students of the university also held a massive protest at the university campus on Sunday demanding action against the accused and a fair investigation.

WITH INPUTS FROM PTI