Warring, Khaira booked for ‘forging’ AAP letterhead; they say AAP volunteer did it

The Punjab Police Saturday booked state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira were booked for allegedly sharing a list of appointments of chairpersons of different boards and corporations on a fabricated letterhead of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party that also bore a forged signature of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress leaders termed the FIR as ludicrous and said they shared the list that was picked from an AAP volunteer’s Facebook page.

The Congress leaders have been booked under sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66-D of IT Act, police said.

The FIR has been registered at Mohali’s Phase-1 Police Station on the complaint of AAP’s Mohali district president Prabhjot Kaur. In her complaint, Prabhjot stated that she noticed that Warring and Bholath MLA Khaira had shared on their official Twitter handles a list detailing the names of chairpersons appointed by Punjab government. “However, the said list was forged by creating fabricated letterhead of the AAP and further bears the false and forged signatures of (Delhi CM and AAP national convenor) Arvind Kejriwal,” Prabhjot alleged in the complaint.

The Mann government had appointed several AAP leaders and others as chairpersons of different boards and corporations over two days.

However, Prabhjot, said in her complaint that as a district president of the AAP, she personally verified the facts from the party office at Delhi about the genuineness of the document and it came to her knowledge that no such list has ever been published by Kejriwal or any of the officials of the AAP. “The above named persons knowingly, deliberately, intentionally and with mala fide intention to defame the reputation of party and with an intention to create unrest in the state of Punjab, had done this illegal act of forgery and fake news publication with their teasing comments just to mislead the people of Punjab,” the complaint stated.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prabhjot said that the motive behind sharing the list was to create a perception among the people that the Punjab government was being run from Delhi.

The registration of the FIR evoked sharp reactions from Congress. “Ridiculous that FIR has been registered against me for circulating what an AAP volunteer had posted on FB. Truth cannot be denied with an FIR. Even BJP’s Punjab Facebook account circulated this letter. Why no FIR against them? Are you scared of the BJP,” Warring tweeted.

Khaira shared the FIR’s copy on his Twitter handle. “In the words of Arvind Kejriwal, I welcome his sponsored “Love-Letter”registering FIR against me Warring for a Twitter post. Will Bhagwant Mann dare register FIR against Kejriwal for faking to be AAP Punjab convenor for Z-Plus security? This is pure hatred,” Khaira said in a tweet.

Khaira also slammed the AAP government and dared it to register a case against those who shared the withdrawal of security detail of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.”It appears Kejriwal has learnt no lesson of misusing police to settle personal scores with opponents. What about sharing security details of Moosewala on official pages (of AAP) & getting him killed? Will you do an FIR against CM Mann,” he asked Moosewala was among 424 people whose security was pruned by the Punjab Police on temporary basis. He was shot dead in Mansa on May 29, a day after the news of security pruning was shared on social media.

In another tweet, Khaira “condemnd this gross political vendetta” to intimidate him and Warring. He asked why police disn’t think it proper to first trace and register FIR against the person who created the fake post before acting against the Congress leaders. “This shows it is pure vendetta politics,” he added. Former minister Pargat Singh too condemned the FIR. “It is surprising that the party of Kejriwal, a master of unsubstantiated allegations, U-turns, abject apologies and serial lies, is so thin-skinned that it has to use police to muffle the opposition’s voice,” Pargat said.