Vikram Middukhera murder: Police arrest one, claim to have solved the case

Mohali police on Thursday arrested one man and claimed to have identified the others who were allegedly involved in the murder of former president of Students Organisation of India (SOI)- the SAD’s student wing, Vikramjeet Singh Middukhera.

Middukhera was murdered on August 7 in Sector 71 market when he had gone to meet a property realtor. While Middukhera was coming out of the realtor’s office, two gunmen had opened fire at him. Though Middukhera tried to flee from the spot in a bid to escape, the gunmen had kept firing at him, hitting him several times and killing him on the spot.

Police on Thursday said they had finally cracked the case and claimed that the murder was carried out on the direction of Lucky Patial, a member of Davinder Bambiha gang. Patial is currently lodged in a jail in Armenia and his extradition process is underway. Soon, after Middukhera’s murder, a social media post in the name of Bambiha gang had been put up taking responsibility for the murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Satinder Singh, said that they had brought one Kaushal Chaudhary on production warrant from Jalandhar, where he was in custody in connection with the murder of one Sukhmeet alias Deputy.

The SSP further revealed that Kaushal Chaudhary was in touch with Lucky Patial and he had given the contacts of his accomplices who were declared Proclaimed Offenders (POs).

The SSP further said that Lucky Patial had ordered Chaudhary’s two accomplices — Vikas Mahle and Puneet Sharma — to kill Sukhmeet Deputy in June this year.

Disclosing further, the SSP said that during the investigation it came to light that Chaudhary, with the help of his accomplices Amit Dagar, Anil alias Lath, and Sajjan alias Bhola, had killed Middukhera on August 7.

“We had sought the production warrants of Amit Dagar and Kaushal Chaudhary. We brought Chaudhary on a production warrant and he is in police custody,” the SSP added.

Sources in the police said that Middukhera’s murder was ‘revenge killing’ and he was a victim of rivalry between Davinder Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs