Vigilance Bureau arrests 1 absconding director of Golden Projects Pvt Ltd

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested Vinod Mahajan, one of the directors of Golden Projects Private Limited Jharmari, Dera Bassi, who had been absconding since 2002. A spokesperson of Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday confirmed Mahajan’s arrest.

Giving more details, he said that said that Golden Projects Private Limited Jharmari was a non-banking financial entity that was registered as a firm with the government in 1996 by four directors — Rakesh Kant Syal, his wife Bimla Syal, Rumila Sinha (all from Panchkula), and Vinod Mahajan, a resident of Arifwala village in Kapurthala, now residing at Panchkula.

The spokesperson informed that the directors had purchased 530 acres of agricultural land in Nurpur Bedi sub-division in Rupnagar district by misleading investors about providing them ownerships in the said land.

In addition to this, the accused had assured investors of good returns in lieu of money collected from them.

He further added that the accused directors had not developed the said land and not provided ownership rights to the investors. Besides this, the investors were given post dated cheques, which later bounced.

The spokesperson stated that in this regard, a case under sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of IPC, and 7(2), 13(1), 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered at VB police station Patiala against the four directors of the company.

He informed that the Vinod Mahajan had been declared a proclaimed offender by a court in the year 2002 and was evading arrest since then.

Mahajan will be produced in court soon. Further investigations in this case was under progress.