Vicky Middukhera murder case: Accused brought on production warrant from Tihar

April 25, 2022 2:35:42 pm
The district police on Monday brought three alleged shooters of former student leader Vicky Middukhera. The court had remanded the accused to ten days police custody.
The police brought the accused Sajjan alias Bholu, Anil Kumar alias Lath and Sunny on the production warrant from Tihar jail in Delhi.
Vicky Middukhera was shot dead in the market of Sector 71 in August last year. The preliminary investigation had suggested that the murder was a revenge killing by a gang.
The alleged shooters who are brought to the production warrants were arrested by the special cell of Delhi police.
