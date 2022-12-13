VB submits challan against ex-minister Sunder Sham Arora

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday submitted the challan at the district court against former minister Sunder Sham Arora in a bribery case.

A spokesperson of the VB said the bribery case was registered against the Arora on the complainant of Manmohan Kumar, posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, VB, Flying Squad 1, Mohali. He was arrested while offering a bribe to the AIG and a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered on October 15.

The VB spokesperson said that the supplementary charge-sheet would be presented in due course as further investigation is being conducted in this case.