VB produces SP Singh in court; sent to four-day police custody

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Sunday produced S P Singh, an accused in plot transfer scam, in the court of a duty magistrate which remanded him in four-day police custody.

Seven accused in the case — deputy general manager Ankur Chaudhary, chief general manager Davinderpal Singh, chief technical consultant Joginder Singh Bhatia, assistant town planner Ashima Aggarwal, chief engineer Parminder Singh, SDEs Sandeep Singh and Rajat Thamman — who were produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Harpreet Kaur are already in three-day police custody.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) last week had arrested the accused after registering a case against former Punjab industries minister Sunder Sham Arora and IAS officer Neelima.

The VB FIR said that aiming to promote the industry, the Punjab government had allotted 25 acres of land to Anand Lamps Limited through a sale deed in 1987 which was later transferred to a firm, Signify Innovations. This plot was then sold to Gulmohar Township through a sale deed by Signify Innovations after procuring a no- objection certificate from the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC).

On March 17, 2021, the then industry and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora forwarded a letter to then MD PSIDC received from Gulmohar Township for further bifurcation of plots.

SP Singh was arrested on Saturday by the VB from the cremation ground where he had gone to cremate his father.