UT to hire firm to explore a shorter route to Mohali airport

THE UT Administration has decided to hire a consultancy firm to explore the possibility of a shorter route to the Chandigarh International Airport, which is in Mohali, from Chandigarh along with demarcation of city’s jurisdiction in the villages, including Faida which touches boundary with Mohali. An existing shorter route to the Chandigarh International Airport goes through Faida village but the route is very rough. Sources said the route also passes through agricultural land. People cover over 12.50-km from Dakshin Marg to reach Chandigarh International Airport via Mohali.

“There are two purposes of hiring the consultant firm: First, to identify the boundaries of Chandigarh covering Faida village, which shares border with Mohali. Secondly, to explore if a shorter route for the international airport possible through Faida village? The need for the identification of Chandigarh’s jurisdiction in the city’s border areas is a long-pending issue. At most of the places, demarcations are clear but at the side of Faida village, we need a proper survey from a qualified consultant. That’s why we floated a tender,” said C B Ojha, Chief Engineer, UT Administration.

Sources said the UT estate department and PWD department will work jointly on this front.

Faida village is situated opposite sectors 47 and 48. A shorter route to the international airport from Chandigarh is a long-pending demand.