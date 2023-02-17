scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

UT launches pilot project, but rainwater harvesting already a must in GMADA projects

GMADA made it mandatory to install the rainwater harvesting system in the houses to get no objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of houses. Without the NOC from GMADA, the owners cannot start construction of their houses.

rainwater harvesting, rainwater harvesting systems, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, GMADA, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairs“All the buildings located on plot area of 400 square metres and above shall have rooftop rainwater harvesting system to recharge groundwater as per the specific design to be provided by the development authority concerned,” the officer added.
Listen to this article
UT launches pilot project, but rainwater harvesting already a must in GMADA projects
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With Chandigarh Municipal Corporation coming up with the pilot project on rainwater harvesting, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has already implemented the policy in all of its residential projects launched within its jurisdiction.

GMADA made it mandatory to install the rainwater harvesting system in the houses to get no objection certificate (NOC) for the construction of houses. Without the NOC from GMADA, the owners cannot start construction of their houses.

A GMADA officer told The Indian Express that the first residential project, Aero City, was launched in 2010 and since then it has been mandatory to conserve the rainwater.

“Initially, there were people who failed to comply with the condition and we refused to issue the NOC to them,” the officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

GMADA’s Estate Officer Khushdil Sandhu said that the conditions apply in all the residential projects and their teams check the houses before issuing the NOC.

After Aero City, GMADA had various other projects like Eco City-1, Eco City-2; both in Mullanpur, IT City in Mohali and the Aerotropolis in Mohali.

An officer said that the rules were amended in 2010 for the installation of the rainwater harvest systems and these rules are called the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (Building) Amendment Rules, 2010.

Advertisement

According to the rules, Rule 45(A) defines the installation of the rooftop rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharging.

“All the buildings located on plot area of 400 square metres and above shall have rooftop rainwater harvesting system to recharge groundwater as per the specific design to be provided by the development authority concerned,” the officer added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 01:41 IST
Next Story

UT lists 16 projects before MHA: 2 green corridors, restoration of Capitol Complex and Sector 17

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close