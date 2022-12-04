scorecardresearch
US-based gangster’s accomplice held in Ropar

The SSP added that the arrested accused is a close accomplice of gangster Pavitter Singh Chaura, who police believe is at present residing in California, USA.

Three pistols of .32 bore, one imported 9mm pistol and 34 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of Pammi, police said. (File)

Ropar police on Saturday nabbed an aide of gangster Pavitter Singh Chaura and recovered four pistols from his possession, in what investigators said was a ‘significant’ development.

Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that an operation was conducted on Saturday under the supervision of SP Manvinderbir Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Talwinder Singh, and others, in which the team arrested a person, who was later identified as Bharat Bhushan alias Pammi, a resident of Mandi Ahmedgarh in Malerkotla.

An FIR has been registered under sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act at Ropar city police station.
The SSP stated that they are likely to make recoveries of more weapons from the accused.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 08:23:23 am
