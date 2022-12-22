scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

UP native caught in Punjab with banned injections

The police recovered 175 injections of Buprenorphine and 198 injections of Pheniramine Maleate from the man.

The accused was working at Meerut cloth factory since the age of 10 and allegedly got involved in drug peddling to earn fast money.

Punjab Police Thursday arrested an Uttar Pradesh (UP) resident and recovered 373 banned injections from him, officials said.

The Handesra police identified the accused as Mohammad Farid, a native of Meerut in UP who was arrested while coming from Ambala Cantt. On checking, the police recovered 175 injections of Buprenorphine (2ml each) and 198 injections of Pheniramine Maleate (10ml each).

Derabassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that Farid had been working at a Meerut cloth factory since the age of 10 and took to trading drugs to make easy money.

“He is married and has a daughter. A person called Danish used to send drug consignments via him by paying him Rs 3,000 every time. Farid last came here one month ago. This time he came to Chandigarh, and alighted from a bus on the Punjab border from Ambala due to police checking. He tried to take another route to Chandigarh via Handesra, Barwala and Panchkula. He took a tempo traveller and walked a few distance before he was apprehended by the police,” the officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
‘A brash fellow’: retired cop who arrested Sobhraj recalls how he nabbed ...
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
Before Mandaviya-Rahul row, BJP’s Gujarat pitch claimed Covid success
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...
5 Questions | ‘Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainl...

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 04:59:10 pm
Next Story

Congress will follow COVID guidelines, but Bharat Jodo Yatra will not be stopped: Khurshid

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close