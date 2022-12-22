UP native caught in Punjab with banned injections

Punjab Police Thursday arrested an Uttar Pradesh (UP) resident and recovered 373 banned injections from him, officials said.

The Handesra police identified the accused as Mohammad Farid, a native of Meerut in UP who was arrested while coming from Ambala Cantt. On checking, the police recovered 175 injections of Buprenorphine (2ml each) and 198 injections of Pheniramine Maleate (10ml each).

Derabassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that Farid had been working at a Meerut cloth factory since the age of 10 and took to trading drugs to make easy money.

“He is married and has a daughter. A person called Danish used to send drug consignments via him by paying him Rs 3,000 every time. Farid last came here one month ago. This time he came to Chandigarh, and alighted from a bus on the Punjab border from Ambala due to police checking. He tried to take another route to Chandigarh via Handesra, Barwala and Panchkula. He took a tempo traveller and walked a few distance before he was apprehended by the police,” the officer said.