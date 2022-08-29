UP man arrested with 260g heroin

Balongi police arrested an Uttar Pradesh (UP) man and recovered 260 grams heroin from him. The accused has been identified as Satyam Kumar Mandal and was arrested from near airport road on Kharar-Chandigarh highway. The police party led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Baljinder Kaur stopped the accused and upon checking, heroin was recovered from his possession.

The police officials said that the accused was going to supply the heroin to his clients in Kharar area. He was procuring the drugs from Delhi and had been selling them in Kharar and nearby areas.

“The drug peddlers are not using any vehicles anymore and have started supplying heroin and opium on foot. It is to avoid suspicion of the police. Most try to dodge the police but so far the police has been successful in tracing them. We have recovered heroin and opium from peddlers in areas like Lalru, Dera Bassi and Kharar,” a senior police officer said.

Balongi police, meanwhile, booked Mandal under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.