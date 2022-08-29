scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

UP man arrested with 260g heroin

The police officials said that the accused was going to supply the heroin to his clients in Kharar area. He was procuring the drugs from Delhi and had been selling them in Kharar and nearby areas.

UP man arrested, Mohali, Uttar Pradesh, Kharar-Chandigarh highway, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBalongi police, meanwhile, booked Mandal under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Balongi police arrested an Uttar Pradesh (UP) man and recovered 260 grams heroin from him. The accused has been identified as Satyam Kumar Mandal and was arrested from near airport road on Kharar-Chandigarh highway. The police party led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Baljinder Kaur stopped the accused and upon checking,  heroin was recovered from his possession.

The police officials said that the accused was going to supply the heroin to his clients in Kharar area. He was procuring the drugs from Delhi and had been selling them in Kharar and nearby areas.

“The drug peddlers are not using any vehicles anymore and have started supplying heroin and opium on foot. It is to avoid suspicion of the police. Most try to dodge the police but so far the police has been successful in tracing them. We have recovered heroin and opium from peddlers in areas like Lalru, Dera Bassi and Kharar,” a senior police officer said.

Balongi police, meanwhile, booked Mandal under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:44:28 am
Next Story

Residents’ welfare bodies slam Goa tour, call it wastage of taxpayers’ money

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement