Unscheduled power outages irk residents in Mohali district

Zirakpur residents were irked with frequent power outages on the intervening night of June 9-10, especially with the ongoing scorching heat.

Power cuts were reported on Friday from across the district, with rural areas being hit the worst as many villages witnessed 8 to 10 hour long power cuts.

President of the Joint Action Committee of Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Zirakpur, said that the unscheduled power cuts have become a routine in the town. He added that they have been taking up the issue with the authorities but nobody is listening to their plaints.

In Mohali, the Deputy Mayor Kuljeet Bedi had written a letter to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) authorities about the same.

Bedi, in his letter, stressed upon the need to strengthen the infrastructure of the power department in Mohali. He also highlighted that in case of an unscheduled power cut, people try to lodge complaints at the PSPCL’s helpline number. However, the number refuses to work most times, leaving reasidents of the city in a lurch in the summer.

Taking a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Bedi said that that instead of giving power waiver, the government is giving ‘no power’ and unannounced cuts are making people’s lives miserable.

Bedi had written to strengthen the complaint center, clarify the situation regarding unannounced cuts and inform the residents about the maintenance of power lines. He also underlined the need to change the power lines and said that old wires should be replaced in Mohali and new transformers must be installed wherever needed.

On lack of infrastructure, Bedi said that the PSPCL has only one sky lift in the entire circle of Mohali which includes Mullanpur area.