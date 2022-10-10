Two workers killed as wall collapses at Mohali construction site

Two labourers were killed and three others injured after the wall at an under-construction basement of a mall collapsed in Sector 82 late on Sunday evening. The rescue operation was going on till filing of this report as three to four labourers were still buried under the debris. Those killed were identified as Ravinder and Shankar Majhi. Both were natives of Deohar district in Bihar.

The two rescued labourers were identified as Azad and Dhoni while a fifth labourer, Jainath, managed to escape. The incident happened between 5 and 6 pm at Mohali City Center. At the time of the incident, seven to eight men were working there. Digging of basement number 3 was being done with a JCB.

The mall was being constructed by Surya Con Builders. The victims were working right under the spot where wall collapsed while others, who got buried, tried to save their coworkers. Some of the workers at the spot said that the basement was around 20 feet deep and the wall collapsed as there was no protecting pillar.

DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said that the victims, Ravinder and Shankar, were binding the iron bars in the basement while Azad, Jainath and Dhoni were working at some distance.

According to DSP Bal, Jainath, who managed to escape, told police he saw the wall collapsing and raised an alarm. However, the wall came down quickly before the workers could escape. “We are inquiring about the lapses, in case there was any lapse we will register a case,” Bal said.

Manohar, who is also from Deohar district, said that one of his cousins was working at the site and he had come after getting the news from his friend. “We were not allowed to enter the premises. When I reached, I found that the entire area was sealed by the police and I could not find out about my cousin,” Manohar said. He added that some other workers, who were off duty at the time of the incident, told him that no information of the incident was being shared by the administration or the builder at Mohali City Center.

Police officials said that action will be taken against the builder once the rescue work is complete and after recording statements of the survivors. Punjab Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla reached the spot and assured the workers that appropriate action will be taken if any lapse was found. Mohali SDM Sarbjeet Kaur also reached the spot.

When asked about the allegations about lack of safety measures by the builders, Kaur said that they will conduct a probe once the rescue operation was over.