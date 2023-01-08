scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Two women held with 5kg charas

Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said that they traced the source of the narcotics to Uttrakhand and the accused were going to Chandigarh to deliver it.

The ASP said that handlers find it easy to rope in women agents as they are easy to recruit and often avoid suspicion.
Listen to this article
Two women held with 5kg charas
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Dera Bassi police arrested two Nepal-based women and recovered 5 kg charas from them on Sunday. The accused were arrested from near the bus stand and were produced in a Dera Bassi court. The accused were identified as Sunpura Roka (50) and Khumi Kalan Kharka (55). They were remanded in two days police custody.

Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said that they traced the source of the narcotics to Uttrakhand and the accused were going to Chandigarh to deliver it. She added that the handlers of the accused had given Rs 5000 to them to drop off the consignment to unknown people at Dera Bassi bus stand.

The ASP said that handlers find it easy to rope in women agents as they are easy to recruit and often avoid suspicion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 23:32 IST
Next Story

Kharar resident injured as 3 men fire at him

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close