Two women held with 5kg charas

Dera Bassi police arrested two Nepal-based women and recovered 5 kg charas from them on Sunday. The accused were arrested from near the bus stand and were produced in a Dera Bassi court. The accused were identified as Sunpura Roka (50) and Khumi Kalan Kharka (55). They were remanded in two days police custody.

Dera Bassi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said that they traced the source of the narcotics to Uttrakhand and the accused were going to Chandigarh to deliver it. She added that the handlers of the accused had given Rs 5000 to them to drop off the consignment to unknown people at Dera Bassi bus stand.

The ASP said that handlers find it easy to rope in women agents as they are easy to recruit and often avoid suspicion.