Two women among four booked for immigration fraud in Mohali

The Mohali police booked four persons including two women on charges of cheating a Ferozepur man on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The four have been identified as Karan Arora, Munish, Mahi and Navjot Kaur.

The complainant in the case, Lachman Singh, had stated to police that he met the accused at their office in Phase V which was being run in the name Garry and Garry Foreign Trade Limited.

He alleged that he had given Rs 50,500 to the accused, towards the process.

After the complaint, an inquiry was conducted by the Economic Offences Wing of the district police and a case was registered under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was also registeres under Section 24 of the Immigration Act against the four.