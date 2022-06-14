Punjab: Two more arrested in Dera Bassi robbery case

Mohali police on Monday arrested two more persons in the armed robbery case at Dera Bassi and and have now recovered a total Rs 68 lakh from the accused. The arrested were identified as Maninderjeet Singh and Saurabh Sharma. However, two more accused are said to be on the run.

A third accused, Ranjodh Singh, had already been arrested and Rs 28 lakh was recovered from him. Rs 40 lakh was recovered from Maninderjeet. The police also recovered a car that was used in the crime.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that during the investigation, it came to light that Maninderjeet and Ranjodh are the masterminds and Ranjodh was in touch with the complainant Harjeet Singh Nagpal.

Soni added that the accused had carried out a recce a day before the robbery. He added that role of a Zomato delivery boy is also under scanner, as the bike which the accused left behind belonged to a delivery boy.

The SSP said that Ranjodh was known to Nagpal and they struck many business deals in the past. The others were introduced to Nagpal by Ranjodh. It was also stated that Maninderjeet was Ranjodh’s business partner. When asked about the weapon used in the crime, Soni said that they were still investigating the matter, and finding out if it was licensed or illegal.

On June 10, four persons snatched Rs 1 crore from Nagpal, a Dera Bassi-based property dealer, and shot at a fruit vendor who had tried to nab the culprits.