Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Two men on bike snatch woman’s gold chain

The complainant in the case, Suman Rani, said that she was standing outside her house at Sunny Enclave on Saturday when the two men wearing helmets began roaming.

Two men on a motorcycle snatched the gold chain of a woman in Sunny Enclave on Saturday. The complainant in the case, Suman Rani, said that she was standing outside her house at Sunny Enclave on Saturday when the two men wearing helmets began roaming.

“First they crossed me, they took a u-turn and came back. This time they snatched my gold chain,” the complainant said. Kharar (City) police registered a case against unknown persons under Section 379 B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 01:45:12 am
