Two killed in separate road accidents in Mohali, police launch probes

At least two people were killed in two seperate road accidents that took place in Mohali in the last 48 hours. Police said they had lodged FIRs and commenced investigations in both the cases.
In the first instance, a case was registered at Kurali (city) police station after a man, identified as Joga Singh, was killed in a road accident on the Kharar-Kurali road late on Thursday night. Investigators said that the accident took place when Singh was returning home from his work at the tehsil office.
Joga Singh’s son Sarbjeet Singh said that he received a call from one of his family that his father had met with an accident. He immediately rushed to the spot after getting the call and found Joga Singh lying injured on the road.
“Some passersby told me that my father had been hit by an unknown vehicle. We later rushed him to Kharar civil hospital from where he was referred to GMSH, Sector 16 Chandigarh, where doctors declared him brought dead,” Sarbjeet Singh said.
Police later registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In the second case, a fifty five-year-old man was killed after being hit by an SUV. The complainant in the case, Kamaljeet Singh, said that the accident took place when he was on his way home with his uncle Mam Raj on Friday. The two wheeler they were riding on was hit by an SUV near Jawaharpur village, leading to the death of Mam Raj.
Police have registered a case at Dera Bassi police station and launched an investigation.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
