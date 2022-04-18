Two killed as cars collide head-on on Kharar-Kurali highway

Two persons were killed while five were injured on Kurali-Kharar highway Sunday after two cars collided head-on with each other. The injured were admitted to various hospitals in Mohali.

Those killed were identified as Malik Singh, 62, and Karan, 22. The accident happened when a Hyundai Verna car coming from Kurali hit the railing of the road and collided with another car coming from the opposite side. The driver of the Verna car had lost control.

Those injured were Balwinder Singh, Taranjeet Kaur and Baljeet Kaur, all relatives of the victims. The two other injured were Arhdeep Singh and his friend who is yet to be identified.

Police officials said that Balwinder Singh, Taranjeet Kaur and Baljeet Kaur suffered serious injuries and were admitted to Mohali hospitals. Police launched an investigation after seizing both the vehicles.