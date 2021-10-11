scorecardresearch
Monday, October 11, 2021
Mohali: Two incidents of rape with minors reported in 24 hrs

In both the matters, police registered a case under sections 376, 506 of the IPC, as well as Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
October 11, 2021 5:12:47 am
Mohali, Mohali rape, Mohali minor rapes cases, Pocso, Kharar, Sohana, Chandigarh news, Chandigarh, Indian express, Indian express news, Punjab news The incidents were reported at police stations in Kharar and Sohana.

Two incidents of rape with minor girls were reported in Mohali district in the last 24 hours. The incidents were reported at police stations in Kharar and Sohana. Police is yet to arrest the accused.

A case registered against Mohammand Nishad at Kharar, who allegedly raped a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her. The accused had also allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed about his physical overtures to her family. In the case reported at Sohana, police have identified the accused as Ahsan Qureshi.

