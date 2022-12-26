Two from Himachal nabbed with 29 gm heroin in Handesra

Handesra police on Monday said they had arrested two residents of Himachal Pradesh (HP)and recovered around 29 gm of heroin from their possesion. The accused, the police claimed, were taking the drugs from Delhi and would have further distributed it in Himachal Pradesh.

The police identified the arrested men as Kapil Dev and Vishal Kumar. They added that that the dup was nabbed from near the Nagla turn in Handesra town, and the narcotics discovered after a search.

Handesra Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Shivdeep Singh Brar, said that they had set up a checkpoint on the basis of a tip-off that they had received and stopped the accused during checking.

SHO Brar said that both the accused were ferrying the drugs from Delhi and selling it in their area. They used Handesra as a transit area. He added that during investigations so far, they have not been able to determine if the accused had any previous cases registered against them in the past.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia said that they had registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation in the case was on.