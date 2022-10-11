Mohali: Two held for cheating in FCI selection test

In the first case, complainant Vikram Kumar told the police that during the exam at Amity International School, a candidate named Satish was caught using a Bluetooth device. (Representational/File)

The district police arrested two people for allegedly cheating in the written examination of selection for the Food Corporation of India. Both accused were using Bluetooth devices for cheating in the examination, the officials said.

In the first case, complainant Vikram Kumar told the police that during the exam at Amity International School, a candidate named Satish was caught using a Bluetooth device. Another case was reported from Narayan E Techno School in Sector 119 in Mohali where the examination staff caught candidate Amrik Singh cheating.