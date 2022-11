The Kharar police Monday booked two dhaba owners for allegedly serving liquor illegally.

According to the police, those booked are identified as Harpreet Singh, the owner of Night Day Kitchen, and Sahil, the owner of PB22 dhaba.

A team, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chamkaur Singh, got information that the accused were serving liquor illegally. A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act was registered.