Two cars collide on highway, 19-year-old dies

A 19-year-old woman was killed on the Kharar flyover on Saturday afternoon after two cars collided head-on. One person was seriously injured and was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The accused driver managed to flee the spot after abandoning his vehicle.

The collision occurred after a Mahindra XUV travelling on the wrong side of the road hit a Maruti Alto.

The woman, identified as Anjana Rani, was in the Alto with her cousin Mangat Ram who was seriously injured. Rani was a resident of Bholath.

Kharar police registered a case against the driver of the XUV under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).