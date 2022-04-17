scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Two cars collide on highway, 19-year-old dies

The collision occurred after a Mahindra XUV travelling on the wrong side of the road hit a Maruti Alto.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
April 17, 2022 2:44:03 am
The accused driver managed to flee the spot after abandoning his vehicle.

A 19-year-old woman was killed on the Kharar flyover on Saturday afternoon after two cars collided head-on. One person was seriously injured and was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The accused driver managed to flee the spot after abandoning his vehicle.

The woman, identified as Anjana Rani, was in the Alto with her cousin Mangat Ram who was seriously injured. Rani was a resident of Bholath.

Kharar police registered a case against the driver of the XUV under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

