Two booked in rape cases

Kharar police booked a man for allegedly raping his sister-in-law on Wednesday. The accused has not been arrested yet. The woman stated to the police that on July 7, she was alone at home while her husband had gone for work. She alleged that her brother-in-law raped her. Acting on the complaint, Kharar (sadar) police had registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another case, Phase 1 police booked a resident of Nayagaon for allegedly raping a Jalandhar resident after befriending her on social media.