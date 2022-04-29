Two booked for ‘raping’ woman, husband among accused

The Kharar police booked two persons for allegedly raping a woman by mixing sedatives in her cold drink. One of the accused is the husband of the victim.

The woman stated to the police that on April 14 her husband had come home with one of her friends and they had brought a cold drink bottle with them.

“My husband gave me cold drink which was laced with some sedatives. I fell unconscious. I came to know about the crime later when I regained consciousness. When I encountered my husband, he started apologising, but I decided to lodge the complaint,” the woman had alleged.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and 328 (whoever administers to or causes to be taken by any person any poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug, or other thing with intent to cause hurt to such person) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kharar (city) police station.