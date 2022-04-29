scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Must Read

Two booked for ‘raping’ woman, husband among accused

The woman stated to the police that on April 14 her husband had come home with one of her friends and they had brought a cold drink bottle with them.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
April 29, 2022 2:00:34 am
I came to know about the crime later when I regained consciousness. When I encountered my husband, he started apologising, but I decided to lodge the complaint,” the woman had alleged.

The Kharar police booked two persons for allegedly raping a woman by mixing sedatives in her cold drink. One of the accused is the husband of the victim.

The woman stated to the police that on April 14 her husband had come home with one of her friends and they had brought a cold drink bottle with them.

“My husband gave me cold drink which was laced with some sedatives. I fell unconscious. I came to know about the crime later when I regained consciousness. When I encountered my husband, he started apologising, but I decided to lodge the complaint,” the woman had alleged.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you...
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...Premium
Explained: Who is Vijaya Gadde, the Twi...
Articulate, Left, self-made Congress as...Premium
Articulate, Left, self-made Congress as...
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 28, 2022: Libra,...
More Premium Stories >>

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and 328 (whoever administers to or causes to be taken by any person any poison or any stupefying, intoxicating or unwholesome drug, or other thing with intent to cause hurt to such person) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kharar (city) police station.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest SAS Nagar (Mohali) News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement