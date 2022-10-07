scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Two booked for immigration fraud in Mohali

According to the police, the duo booked was identified as Karandeep Singh and Deepak Arora, who run Birla Ji Immigration in Sector 74

Acting on the complaint, a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of Punjab Travel Professional Act was lodged on Thursday. (File)

Mohali police on Thursday said they had booked two people for immigration fraud. Neither of the two accused have so far, however, been arrested.

The accused were booked on the complaint of one Jaspal Singh, who is a Kharar resident. In his complaint, Jaspal has stated to the police that he had given Rs 4.42 lakh to the accused for sending his daughter abroad.

However, the complainant further has stated that neither did the accused send his daughter abroad, nor did they return Rs 3.60 lakh of the money that he had paid to them. Jaspal also claimed that the men had issued cheques to him, which bounced.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 08:10:20 am
UNHRC adopts resolution against Sri Lanka’s rights record; India abstains from voting

