Mohali: Two booked for duping man of Rs 80 lakh on pretext of getting him ‘senior’ police officer’s job

Mohali’s Phase I police has booked two people for allegedly duping a man to the tune of Rs 80 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job as a senior officer in Punjab Police. Neither of the suspects has been arrested so far.

Police said that Friday’s case was the second such incident that had been reported this week. Earlier, the Criminal Investigation Agency of the district police had arrested a man who was allegedy arranging ‘shadow candidates’ for appearing in written examinations of Punjab Police.

Police said that the complainant in Friday’s case, was one Gurjeet Singh, a resident of TDI City, Sector 110. Gurjeet had lodged a complaint with the police stating that he had given Rs 80 lakh to two persons — identified as Jagtar Singh alias Tot and Jaspal Singh.

The complainant alleged that the accused had promised him that they shall help him in getting a job as a ‘senior’ police officer in Punjab police and demanded Rs 80 lakh in lieu of the same.

“I gave the money but later the accused neither returned the money nor helped me in getting the promised job. In fact, they switched off their phones after I had handed over the money to the accused in Phase VII, Industrial Area,” the complainant alleged further.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against both the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase 1 police station.