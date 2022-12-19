Two booked for culpable homicide 18 months after man ‘ended life’

A year and a half after a man allegedly died by suicide in Sarsini village in Mohali, police registered a case of culpable homicide against two people. The accused have been identified as Rashid Khan and Gurjeet Singh, both residents of Alamgir village near Lalru. The accused have not been arrested yet.

On September 19 last year, Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Alamgir village was found dead with a cloth wrapped around his neck. The body was cremated after a medical examination. The complainant in the case, Kuldeep’s father Bahadur Singh told police that Rashid Khan had claimed that the piece of cloth which was wrapped around Kuldeep’s neck was his.

Bahadur Singh further told the police that Khan and Gurjeet were together and had consumed liquor with Kuldeep. “They fought on some issue and then killed my son,” Bahadur Singh alleged in his complaint. Lalru police has now registered a case under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.